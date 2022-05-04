Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.23.

SEE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

