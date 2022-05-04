Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,065,574 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

