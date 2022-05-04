Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,075.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

