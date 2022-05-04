Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Secom has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.22.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

