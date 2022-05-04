Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $70.85 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00007422 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00217061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00432024 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,964.94 or 1.87549826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

