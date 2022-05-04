Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

