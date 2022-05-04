Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 44.76%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

