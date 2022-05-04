Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 327,538 shares of company stock valued at $27,459,953. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

