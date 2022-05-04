Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

