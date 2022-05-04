Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.70 EPS.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 1,225,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,616. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

