Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.73 and last traded at $69.05. 12,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.