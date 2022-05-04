Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,478 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

