Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 10,253 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

