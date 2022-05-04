Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 6,266 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

