Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 510,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

