Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.