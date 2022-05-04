Shell Asset Management Co. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.