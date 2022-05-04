Shell Asset Management Co. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after buying an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

