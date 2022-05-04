Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 559.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.