Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,812 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $131.03 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.