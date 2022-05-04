Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 507 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

