Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.31

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 248982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

