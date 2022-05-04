Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

