Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.04

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 875110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

