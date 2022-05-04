Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 23.6%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.