Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 23.6%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

