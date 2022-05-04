Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Decreases By 24.9%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
