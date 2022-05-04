Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Decreases By 24.9%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

