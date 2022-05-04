Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 25.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $$39.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 558. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

