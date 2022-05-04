Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Increases By 22.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 225,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,375. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

