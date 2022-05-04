Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Decreases By 18.2%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CYD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYD. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

