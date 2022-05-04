Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Decreases By 23.2%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,607. Cintas has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.