Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Grows By 22.2%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

