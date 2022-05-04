Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increases By 28.8%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 2,186,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,025. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

