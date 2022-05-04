Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expands By 17.1%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.08. 22,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

