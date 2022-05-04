Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Expands By 26.5%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 67,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 18.09%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.