Short Interest in DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Drops By 25.3%

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of CLCN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013. DriveItAway has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

