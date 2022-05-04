Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Decreases By 23.9%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 517,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,592. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 409,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,934. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About Eagle Point Credit (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.