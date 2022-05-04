Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Drops By 20.0%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EAR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,574. Eargo has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 448,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,395 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the third quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eargo by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 603,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

