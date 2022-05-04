Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 18.1%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMX Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,113. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

