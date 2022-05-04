Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Declines By 22.8%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 322,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,391. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESMT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

