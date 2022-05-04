Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Decreases By 22.7%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
