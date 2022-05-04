Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Decreases By 22.7%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

