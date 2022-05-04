Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Decreases By 21.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,358,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,531,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,393. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

