Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Drops By 27.4%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FLAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,908. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 387,120 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

