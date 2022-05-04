Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 25.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 549,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.