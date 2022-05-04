Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Increases By 25.5%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 47,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,713. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hayward (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hayward (HAYW)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.