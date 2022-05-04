Short Interest in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Increases By 25.5%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 47,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,713. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.