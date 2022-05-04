Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Drops By 18.8%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HPX stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. HPX has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in HPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

