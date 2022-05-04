Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Declines By 24.4%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 2,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,014.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF remained flat at $$1.00 on Wednesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on ITVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.40) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

