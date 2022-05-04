Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Expands By 16.3%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE JOF remained flat at $$6.58 on Wednesday. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,708. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

