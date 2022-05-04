Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Expands By 30.7%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 358.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KMBIF opened at 16.20 on Wednesday. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of 15.10 and a 1-year high of 51.95.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

