Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Increases By 27.9%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 373,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

