Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 27.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTSFY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

